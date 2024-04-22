Collision on Langstone Road in Hayling Island according to Google Maps
There are significant delays on a major road onto Hayling Island following a collision.
Google Maps currently says that there has been a collision on Langstone Road, A3023, which is causing heavy traffic delays. As a result of the incident, there are delays on approach.
