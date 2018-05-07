Comic wonders leap off the page as thousands flock to Portsmouth Comic Con

THOUSANDS of comic enthusiasts flocked to Portsmouth over the weekend for a fantasy extravaganza.

Portsmouth Comic Con, held at the Guildhall, entertained comic book fans from all walks of life, from die-hard DC lovers to cosplayers, retro gamers and families looking for a fun day out.

Clash of the titans - Deadpool messes around with Superman and Batman' Pictures: Vernon Nash (180382 -017)

The event, which was organised by Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine, also saw guests from the world of entertainment such as official Star Wars artist Russell Walks and comic artist Tommy Lee Edwards.

Following the release of Avengers: Infinity War in cinemas, there was a real buzz surrounding all things Marvel – much to the delight of comic seller Pip Harris from Room 237 in Albert Road, Southsea.

He said: ‘It has been incredibly busy all weekend long.

‘There have been a lot of people asking for the Avengers, Black Panther and so on – basically anything film-related.

Sian the Dalek''Picture: Vernon Nash (180382 -260)

‘We try and do everything we can to stock new and independent titles so people have been able to find out about those as well.’

As well as the cosplay – which seemed to be dominated by Captain Americas and Harley Quinns – people got the chance to meddle with the world of steampunk.

Peta Harris, from the Gosport Steampunk Society, said: ‘We’re set up in the basement but it is really cool up here too.

‘It’s interesting to see what everyone else’s take on steampunk is.

The winners of the over 12s Cosplay competition''Picture: Vernon Nash (180382 -222)

‘We’ve also steampunked up a few of the cosplayers which was great fun.’

Alongside the plethora of comics and merchandise, people also got the chance to meet and greet some of the bigwigs from the world of entertainment.

Marc Silk, the voice of Johnny Bravo, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo and Dangermouse, was on hand to meet and greet fans.

He said: ‘It has been great – this is a brilliant day out.

‘The queue on Saturday morning was right down the street and round the corner.

‘I have been meeting people and signing things all weekend but meeting other people who all love the same thing, like Star Wars or Scooby-Doo, has made it really fun.

‘As a guest you’re in a bubble, but this Comic Con has been really good.’