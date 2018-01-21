Community litter pick is hailed as a major success

Have your say

A VACUUM cleaner, motorbike seat and a bicycle were among the items that were found during a community clean-up event.

Residents in Gosport went to Fort Brockhurst in Gunners Way to clean the riverbank, as well as the area surrounding the fort.

The event, which took place on Saturday, saw residents not only find the usual litter of bottles, crisp packets and cans, but more unusual items such as a vacuum cleaner and an abandoned pink bicycle.

A date for the next community litter pick in Gosport has not yet been set.

For more information, please search for CHAT-chat2us on Facebook.