Community out in force for children’s charity event

THE Fareham community came out in force to raise funds for children’s charities at Mount Folly Nurseries on Sunday.

People were entertained by the raft of stalls, live bands, spa sessions, raffles, tombolas, as well as delicious variety of food and drink available on a warm summer’s day.

With items sold going to children’s chariites Naomi House and Clic Sargent, people were digging deep to help the worthy causes while enjoying themselves.

Sofie Stares, of Mount Folly, said: ‘It’s been really busy - we’ve had a lot more people than we expected. It’s great that so many people want to come out and support the charities.

‘We raised over £2,500 last year and we’re hoping to raise more than that this time round especially after the incredible turnout today.

‘People have really engaged with all the stalls and put their hand in their pockets, whether that’s the entry fee or buying pot plants.’

Caroline Walters, of Horndean, said: ‘It’s been beautiful with so many pretty plants.’