Community project up for national prize

A COMMUNITY project that aims to cut down on anti-social behaviour in a town has been nominated for a national award.

The New Gosport scheme, run by students from Bay House School, has been selected as a Unite UK finalist.

The team behind the project has not only attended community days in the town, but organised an action week on anti-social behaviour, reaching 2,200 people.

Alexander Davis from New Gosport said: ‘Following from our success at the Unite UK finalist’s forum, we hope our campaign will overall improve the prospects for our community.’