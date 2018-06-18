Community unites as the Portchester Gala returns

FAMILIES united to transform an ancient monument into a site to celebrate the modern-day and ‘all things Portchester’.

It came as the much-loved gala returned for 2018, drawing crowds to the grounds of Portchester Castle.

Fit & Funky. during the parade Picture: Keith Woodland (180312-038)

There to soak up the fun on offer from dozens of community stalls and live entertainment was Donna Cripps, with her two children Eva, four, and Ashton, seven. The 39-year-old, who lives close to the event, said: ‘We come every time because my children go to school locally and perform in the arena shows here.

‘The gala has a real family feel and we wouldn’t miss it for the world – and it’s been great this year.’

The fixture – organised by the Portchester Community Association (PCA) – started with a parade along White Hart Lane and Castle Street, beginning at Wicor Primary School.

Debbie Slade, 61 from Leigh Park, said the procession did not disappoint her two grandchildren.

Castle Primary School Picture: Keith Woodland (180312-052)

She said: ‘It’s our first time at the gala and we were really impressed.’

Hazel Powlesland, PCA trustee chairwoman, added: ‘It’s been so brilliant today.’

Portchester Community School PTA''Picture: Keith Woodland (180312-033)

Picture: Keith Woodland (180312-029)

Crowds at the gala at the castle Picture: Keith Woodland (180312-066)