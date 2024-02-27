Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Cosham Fire Station were called to the Paulsgrove Chalk Pit yesterday evening (February 26), where the animal has gotten "out of its depth".

Paulsgrove chalk pit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Osborne View fire: Hill Head community shares memories of beloved pub after its destruction

The crew set up a ladder to get the canine, which had become stuck 50 feet above the ground, to a "higher place of safety" before it was safely brought down.

Eight firefighters and two pumps from Cosham were called to the incident.