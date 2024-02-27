Cosham fire crews rescue dog stuck at 50-foot in Paulsgrove chalk pit after chasing fox
Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a dog which became stuck up a cliff after chasing a fox.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Cosham Fire Station were called to the Paulsgrove Chalk Pit yesterday evening (February 26), where the animal has gotten "out of its depth".
The crew set up a ladder to get the canine, which had become stuck 50 feet above the ground, to a "higher place of safety" before it was safely brought down.
Eight firefighters and two pumps from Cosham were called to the incident.
A spokesperson from Cosham Fire Station said the he dog was reunited with its owner shortly after 7.00pm.