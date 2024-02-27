News you can trust since 1877
Cosham fire crews rescue dog stuck at 50-foot in Paulsgrove chalk pit after chasing fox

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a dog which became stuck up a cliff after chasing a fox.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:33 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Cosham Fire Station were called to the Paulsgrove Chalk Pit yesterday evening (February 26), where the animal has gotten "out of its depth".

The crew set up a ladder to get the canine, which had become stuck 50 feet above the ground, to a "higher place of safety" before it was safely brought down.

Eight firefighters and two pumps from Cosham were called to the incident.

A spokesperson from Cosham Fire Station said the he dog was reunited with its owner shortly after 7.00pm.

