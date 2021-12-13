Cosham firefighters help injured person after being called to two-vehicle road traffic collision on Chalkpit Road

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the aid of an injured person after a two-vehicle collision in Paulsgrove.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 13th December 2021, 9:09 pm

A crew from Cosham fire station was called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Chalkpit Road this afternoon at 12:15.

No persons were trapped, however, crews treated one casualty with Immediate Emergency Care before handing the casualty over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

A pump and crew from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Mike Cooter (080621)

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service made the scene safe before the vehicles were removed shortly after 3pm.

