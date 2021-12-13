Cosham firefighters help injured person after being called to two-vehicle road traffic collision on Chalkpit Road
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the aid of an injured person after a two-vehicle collision in Paulsgrove.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 9:09 pm
A crew from Cosham fire station was called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Chalkpit Road this afternoon at 12:15.
Read More
Read MoreCoronavirus in Portsmouth: Queen Alexandra Hospital declares internal critical i...
No persons were trapped, however, crews treated one casualty with Immediate Emergency Care before handing the casualty over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service made the scene safe before the vehicles were removed shortly after 3pm.