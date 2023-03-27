Thousands of households across Portsmouth will receive a £301 cost of living cash boost this spring and the government has announced when the first instalment will be paid in 2023. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP ) has said households receiving benefits will receive the first part of the £900 Cost of Living 2023 payment as early as April.

It is the first of three payments for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as pension credit or universal credit, in 2023/24. There will also be further payments for eligible people with disabilities worth £150 and £300 for pensioners due later this year.

This year’s first Cost of Living payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money. The payment announcement comes as the cost of living crisis continues to drain the savings of families all across the UK.

Over the past few months, households have seen energy bills skyrocket, inflation reach record highs as well as the weekly shop being more expensive than ever. People in the UK may be able to get up to 5 payments to help with the cost of living if you’re getting certain benefits or tax credits.

If you are contacted via text or phone call by someone asking you to apply for the payment, this could be a scam. To report the scam and for further information, visit the UK government website .

So, when will the Cost of Living payments arrive in your bank account? Here’s everything people in Portsmouth need to know.

When Cost of Living payments will hit Portsmouth

The dates have been announced for the 2023 Cost of Living payments

According to the UK government website, if you’re entitled you will be paid on the following dates:

£301 paid between April 25, 2023 and May 17, 2023 for most people on DWP benefits

£300 paid during autumn 2023 for most people

£299 paid during spring 2024 for most people

There are no rules on what the payment should be spent on.

Who is eligible for the Cost of Living payment?

A household may be eligible for the £900 Cost of Living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

