Could you count every animal at Marwell Zoo?

Staff at Marwell Zoo have been busy completing their annual audit of all the animals in the park.

Last year there were around 2,000 animals counted across 143 species, but this year’s figure is likely to be higher because of significant breeding successes.

Picture: Jason Brown Photography

Zoo registrar Debbie Pearson, who is leading the mammoth task, said the opening of the park’s new Tropical House in 2018 had meant several new species of birds and fish arriving.

She added: ‘Every year we complete the audit in accordance with zoo legislation to ensure the numbers we have on record tally with the animals we have on the ground before sending the final figures to our local authority.

‘I think this year we’ll have around 2,000-2,500 animals across 152 different species.’

Watch the video above to see the audit taking place.

Picture: Jason Brown Photography