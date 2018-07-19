Counterfeit goods bust in Southsea and Portsea Island this morning

TRADING Standards officers and police busted two addresses for counterfeit goods this morning in Southsea and Portsea Island.

A large amount of items were seized at Powerscourt Road and Fawcett Road earlier today where two people were arrested and questioned.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing operation into counterfeit goods in the area.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: ‘Council trading standards officers, supported by police, executed search warrants. A large amount of items were seized and two people were arrested and questioned.’

Police said they were supporting Trading Standards as part of the successful operation.