Couple praise firefighters after getting stuck in ‘terrifying’ floodwater

A COUPLE who got trapped after driving into floodwater have thanked firefighters who came to their rescue.

Antonia Wood and her fiance Ken were rescued by firemen after their van got stuck in Pigeon House Lane in Purbrook yesterday.

The pair were driving home when they became engulfed in water which had overflowed from a river along the road.

Speaking about the ordeal, Ms Wood, 47, from Portchester, said: ‘It was absolutely terrifying. We decided to take the scenic route home and noticed the water on the road was more swollen than usual.

‘We tried to reverse out, but the current was too strong – we got swept away.’

Emergency services were on the scene within minutes to usher them to safety.

Antonia Wood was caught in a flooded van in Pigeon House Lane on January 15. Picture: Waterlooville fire station

Now, Ms Wood says other motorists must take care to avoid the same situation.

She said: ‘The emergency services were phenomenal, we can’t thank them enough.

‘But we urge other drivers not to take mother nature for granted. Be vigilant on the roads, this wasn’t deliberate – we were caught by surprise.’