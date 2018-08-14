Crack and heroin dealer who operated in Portsmouth praised after turning life around 

A CRACK cocaine and heroin dealer who has ‘chosen a better life’ after returning to the UK from his native Hungry was praised by a judge.

Roland Hegedus, 20, landed himself in hot water when he was caught by police with drugs in February 2016 after acting suspiciously in Portsmouth outside his then Estella Road address.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the defendant was spotted by cops in the street who then swooped and arrested Hegedus at his home where they found 30 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. Officers also found £250 cash and drug paraphernalia at his flat.

Despite facing criminal proceedings, Hegedus absconded to Hungry before returning to the UK in July this year where he was picked up by airport security.

‘The defendant returned home to get himself clean of drugs before he was arrested on his return to the UK,’ prosecutor James Kellam told the court. ‘He was involved in the social supply of drugs rather than street dealing. He was someone who was operating on his own.’

The court heard how Hegedus, who had lived in the UK since he was 12, decided to escape the drug culture he felt he was increasingly being dragged into.

A probation officer told the court: ‘Mr Hegedus was using crack cocaine for about three months and was smoking cannabis for five years.

‘He decided to move back to Hungry to get away from his peers who he felt were an increasingly bad influence on him.

‘He currently works at a fish and chip shop in Hastings and is someone who has a positive attitude to work after being clean of drugs for the last two years. I believe a custodial sentence will do little to help him.’

Hegedus, who admitted two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of failing to surrender, was urged by judge David Melville QC to keep his nose clean.

‘You have taken a better course in life and have been clean for the last two years,’ he said. ‘You were very young at the time. I do not see the need to impose a prison sentence at this time.’

Instead judge Melville ordered Hegedus, of Alfriston Road, Hastings, to carry out 75 hours unpaid work within the next year and pay a fine of £1,500.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​