12 pictures from scene of serious attack incident in Fawcett Road, Southsea

Warnings were issued to the public to avoid Fawcett Road – which was shut – after a man in his 30s was left with serious head injuries following an alleged attack around 5pm. Three males were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police and paramedics swarmed to the area with a large convoy of vehicles parked up. A cordon was swiftly put in place to protect the crime scene where markings were put down on the ground to highlight potential evidence. Nearby, a sharp object was spotted on the ground – as seen in this gallery.

Officers stood guard as members of the public watched on with rumours swirling over what happened.

Fawcett Road was later reopened as police thanked the public for their help. No further updates have yet been provided today (Sunday).

A force spokesman said on Saturday evening after the road was reopened: "Thank you to everyone for your patience this evening, we are pleased to say Fawcett Road is open again.

"We closed the road after we were called just before 4.45pm to a report of a man in his 30s having suffered a head injury. Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital.

"As part of our enquiries into the incident, we have arrested two men and a boy, all from Portsmouth. A 33-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 17-year old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and they all remain in custody at the moment.

"We do still have some presence in Fawcett Road tonight while we continue with our investigation into the exact circumstances."

See our gallery of the scene below.

