The horrific incident happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, today.

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 14 students and a teacher had been killed.

Breaking news

Mr Abbott said the suspected gunman, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to have been killed by responding officers.

Mr Abbott said the gunman had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

It is the latest school shooting to have happened in America.

26 people were killed in a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012.