The violent altercation took place in the early hours of this morning and involved at least one other person of similar age . The age of the other perspetrators – and how many their were – is unknown, and Hampshire police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward. Following the group assault, the victim was received treatment for wound on his head and face – including a fractured eye socket.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Between midnight and approximately 1.45am this morning (Saturday 15 July), an altercation occurred between a 17-year-old boy and a group of people next to a car parked in Clarence Esplanade. The boy was subsequently assaulted by the group. He sustained a fractured eye socket and required stitches to his face and head.“The group were all described as black males, with one member of the group described as being around 16-18 years-old, wearing a puffer style jacket and wearing a durag on his head. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about the people responsible for the assault.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230284056. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.