Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man suffered serious facial and head injuries and was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to receive treatment. Officers have been carrying out various enquiries and this morning (March 15) charged a young man – bringing the total number of those charged in connection with the incident to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Lennon, 21, of Portsmouth Way, Basingstoke, was charged with attempted murder. A 16-year-old boy of Thatcham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder.

Lennon was remanded into custody and the boy was remanded in youth detention accommodation. They are due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, April 19.

Amman Majid, 18, of Chivers Close, Basingstoke, was also charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on April 19. Officers are continuing their investigation and would still like to hear from potential witnesses who may have seen the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Did you see a group of young men or an electric motorbike? Do you have any doorbell or dashcam footage or CCTV that may help the investigation?