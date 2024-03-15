20-year-old charged with attempted murder following serious attack in Basingstoke
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called at 11:24pm on January 30 to reports of a serious assault on a footpath near Buckskin Lane. A man in his 40s was assaulted with an unknown weapon. His phone was also taken.
The man suffered serious facial and head injuries and was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to receive treatment. Officers have been carrying out various enquiries and this morning (March 15) charged a young man – bringing the total number of those charged in connection with the incident to four.
Charlie Costen, 20, of Harlech Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today. It comes after two young men and a teenage boy were charged and put before the courts.
Joshua Lennon, 21, of Portsmouth Way, Basingstoke, was charged with attempted murder. A 16-year-old boy of Thatcham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder.
Lennon was remanded into custody and the boy was remanded in youth detention accommodation. They are due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, April 19.
Amman Majid, 18, of Chivers Close, Basingstoke, was also charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on April 19. Officers are continuing their investigation and would still like to hear from potential witnesses who may have seen the incident or the moments leading up to it.
Did you see a group of young men or an electric motorbike? Do you have any doorbell or dashcam footage or CCTV that may help the investigation?
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240044241. Alternatively, you can submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/