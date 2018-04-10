‘£231,000 supercar’ seized in Portsmouth from driver with a knife and no licence

Have your say

POLICE seized a luxury car worth £231,000 in Portsmouth.

Officers took control of a Rolls-Royce in the city on Monday, after discovering its driver had no licence or insurance.

In a message on Twitter captioned ‘#AllTheGearNoIdea’, Hants Response Cops shared an image of the car parked outside the Hampshire Constabulary station in Winston Churchill Avenue.

The vehicle pictured appears to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost – for which prices start at about £231,000.

Police said the driver also had a lock-knife in the vehicle.