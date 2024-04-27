50-year-old arrested after man knocked unconscious during assault in Southampton
The police are appealing for information following an assault which took place in Southampton city centre in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 27).
The incident is reported to have occurred at around 3:30am, on the opposite side of the road to Café Parfait in Above Bar Street between the Commercial Road sign and a lamp post. A man was knocked unconscious during the assault.
The police are yet to identify and speak with the victim of this assault, and appeal directly for him to come forward so they can talk to him about what happened and ensure he is ok. In addition, the police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.
The 50-year-old remains in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240175580. To report any information online, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more information.