The incident is reported to have occurred at around 3:30am, on the opposite side of the road to Café Parfait in Above Bar Street between the Commercial Road sign and a lamp post. A man was knocked unconscious during the assault.

The police are yet to identify and speak with the victim of this assault, and appeal directly for him to come forward so they can talk to him about what happened and ensure he is ok. In addition, the police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.