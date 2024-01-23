9 pictures of the most dangerous areas across Portsmouth - as voted by you

Portsmouth city centre areas feature strongly – from Guildhall Walk to Commercial Road and the area around Guildhall Square where many a crime has taken place over the years. Buckland also gets a shout out from readers while Eastern Road is also mentioned as being a “death trap”.
1. Guildhall Walk
Guildhall Walk used to be classed as one of the most dangerous areas in the country. Although things have improved in recent times it is still a hotbed activity and attracts its fair share of trouble. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Portsmouth Guildhall
The area around Portsmouth Guildhall is a busy spot where revellers flock and has been the scene of many of crimes over the years Picture: Adobe Stock Photo: -
3. Winston Churchill Avenue
Winston Churchill Avenue has been flagged for speeding drivers but the area is also home to Portsmouth's Combined Court and the magistrates court as well as the police station. Photo: Google
4. Eastern Road
Drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road. The road has been the scene of many serious and fatal crashes and has been described as a "death trap" by readers. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak