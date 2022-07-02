With inflation hitting a 40-year high and people facing an ever increasing squeeze on their pockets some ‘desperate’ people are turning to crime.

New UK police chief inspector Andy Cooke said recently there would be a rise in crime as a result of the increase in the cost of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albert Road traders on Albert Road, Portsmouth on Friday 3rd December 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

But he warned officers to use their discretion when deciding to prosecute shoplifters stealing food in order to eat.

The chief inspector said: ‘I think whenever you see an increase in the cost of living or whenever you see more people dropping into poverty, I think you’ll invariably see a rise in crime. And that’s going to be a challenge for policing to deal with.’

Speaking of his advice for officers, he added: ‘What they’ve got to bear in mind is what is the best thing for the community, and that individual, in the way they deal with those issues. I fully support police officers using their discretion – and they need to use discretion more often.’

His words have certainly resonated in Southsea. ‘If people get more desperate there will be more shoplifting,’ a spokeswoman for Albert Road Traders Association said.

‘There have been some issues here and I expect it to escalate. It concerns everyone and is something we are aware of. People are stealing more food than goods because goods are quite identifiable and distinctive.

‘The Co-op (in Albert Road) and Tesco in Elm Grove have a big problem with it even though they have security and cameras. People are stealing meat and other goods with no problem. Tesco has a shrinkage (level of expected shoplifting) in a week of what it should get in a month.

‘They have security and cameras and are not always sure how people are getting it out. Some shoplifters even eat food off the shelf. What do you do about that?

‘If people get away with it they become more confident and do it more. It’s alarming.’

The spokeswoman said she was aware of incidents where traders have caught thieves on CCTV but do not push ahead with a prosecution due to being ‘frightened of repercussions’.

She continued: ‘It’s a big shame and is bonkers to me (not to prosecute). I’m concerned we will get vigilante groups if people know they can get away with it. I think there will be more thefts of goods as people look to sell the items for cash to pay for electricity and other things.’

SEE ALSO: Cannabis seized

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Businesses and victims of crime will continue to report incidents to us, and we will investigate incidents of shoplifting and take the appropriate action.

‘Whenever a report is received, the available evidence is reviewed and we consider what is a proportionate and appropriate response.

‘We have a number of disposals available to us and will continue to follow the processes in place when considering these.