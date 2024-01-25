The 38-year-old has been jailed for 28 days after pleading guilty to shoplifting in Aldershot.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Ryan Gibbs, 38, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of theft from a shop. It comes after officers received reports that items worth more than £170 were stolen from Bargain Buys and New Look between 10 January and 22 January."