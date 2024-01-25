Aldershot man Ryan Gibbs jailed for stealing goods worth £170 from Bargain Buys and New Look
A man who was found guilty of stealing items worth £170 from high street retailers in Hampshire has been jailed.
The 38-year-old has been jailed for 28 days after pleading guilty to shoplifting in Aldershot.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Ryan Gibbs, 38, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of theft from a shop. It comes after officers received reports that items worth more than £170 were stolen from Bargain Buys and New Look between 10 January and 22 January."
Gibbs pleaded guilty to all three counts and was jailed for 28 days at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (January 25).