Andover burglary sees two arrested after cosmetics products stolen from Harpar Grace International warehouse
Two arrests have been made as part of an investigation into a commercial burglary in Andover. The burglary took place at the Harpar Grace International warehouse in Magellan Close, at the Walworth Business Park, sometime between 10pm and midnight on New Year’s Day.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A large number of cosmetic products were stolen. Detectives from the Northern Area Crime Team have been following a number of lines of enquiry as part of their investigation. Two people have been arrested and a small quantity of the items stolen in the burglary have been recovered. A 30-year-old woman from West Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, conspiracy to commit money laundering and transfer of criminal property. A 38-year-old man, also from West Yorkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. Both have been released from custody but remain under investigation. Our investigation continues."
If you have any information that you think could assist police enquiries, call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44240001339 or report it via the police website. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.