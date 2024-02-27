Two arrests have been made as part of an investigation into a commercial burglary in Andover. The burglary took place at the Harpar Grace International warehouse in Magellan Close, at the Walworth Business Park , sometime between 10pm and midnight on New Year’s Day.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A large number of cosmetic products were stolen. Detectives from the Northern Area Crime Team have been following a number of lines of enquiry as part of their investigation. Two people have been arrested and a small quantity of the items stolen in the burglary have been recovered. A 30-year-old woman from West Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, conspiracy to commit money laundering and transfer of criminal property. A 38-year-old man, also from West Yorkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. Both have been released from custody but remain under investigation. Our investigation continues."