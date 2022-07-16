Officers tackling anti-social behaviour have issued the dispersal order covering Camber Docks, Portsmouth Point, The Hotwalls and Pembroke Park until 12.59pm tomorrow (July 17).

The order has been made in response to an increase in reports of general anti-social behaviour in the area, including groups of young people jumping off the Camber into unsafe waters, fighting at The Hotwalls, criminal damage and abusive behaviour towards staff in local premises.

Police emphasise that the behaviour is from only a ‘very small minority of our young population’.

The area covered by the order.Picture: Google

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return.

Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

Those under 16 will be taken to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Police sergeant Rich Reagan said: ‘We know anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on people’s lives and this is simply not acceptable.

‘In addition, jumping off the Camber at a working dockyard is incredibly dangerous for those involved and others around them.

‘While we have already increased our patrols in the area, we feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue and keep our communities safe.’