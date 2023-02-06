News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Anti-social electric motorcycle rider wearing balaclava chased by police before being captured

An anti-social electric motorcycle rider wearing a balaclava was chased by police before being captured.

By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 9:43am

The male rider attempted to escape the clutches of officers in Havant – who were supported by traffic cops – who captured the rider. Police seized the vehicle and subsequently reported the rider.

SEE ALSO: Calls made to stamp out sexual abuse

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post by Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Supporting Havant team with ASB motorcycles. After a brief pursuit, one male detained and one off road electric motorcycle seized. Balaclava'd rider reported and walking home.’

Most Popular
Police capture rider and electric motorcycle. Pic Hants police