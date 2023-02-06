Anti-social electric motorcycle rider wearing balaclava chased by police before being captured
An anti-social electric motorcycle rider wearing a balaclava was chased by police before being captured.
The male rider attempted to escape the clutches of officers in Havant – who were supported by traffic cops – who captured the rider. Police seized the vehicle and subsequently reported the rider.
A post by Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Supporting Havant team with ASB motorcycles. After a brief pursuit, one male detained and one off road electric motorcycle seized. Balaclava'd rider reported and walking home.’