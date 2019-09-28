Anyone missing a tractor? Hampshire police appeal for mystery owner

Have your say

Police officers in Hampshire are used to finding the owners of abandoned cars on our county’s roads, but they rarely have to deal with agricultural machinery.

Earlier today the Hampshire Response Cops Twitter account posted that they had found an abandoned tractor on a track next to Morestead Road near Winchester.

Officers reported that the tractor’s engine had been left running.

READ MORE: Full list of roadworks taking place on the M27, A3 and A3(M) this week

The team also posted a photo of the vehicle as they prepared to take it away.

The owner of the tractor has been asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 19092800419.

READ MORE: Health chiefs worry over impact M275 Brexit traffic will have on staff

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.