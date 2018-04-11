Appeal after attack by masked youths in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square

Have your say

POLICE want to hear from a man who was assaulted by a group of youths in Guildhall Square.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing a knife blade in a public place after the incident which occurred on Sunday, April 8 between 4am and 5.30am.

Another 16 year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All three have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re appealing for the victim of an assault, by a group of youths in Guildhall Square in the early hours of Sunday to come forward.

‘We received a report of a group of youths, wearing masks or with their faces covered, threatening people in Guildhall Square between 4am and 5.30am.

‘It is alleged that one of the youths head-butted a man. We would like to speak this man.

‘If you’re the victim, or you know who it is, please call police.’

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘44180128307’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.