Appeal for missing man from Gosport

Missing Darren Darley
Missing Darren Darley
Disaster simultation in Eastney, Portsmouth May 15, 2018 Simex Joint event run by university and RedR and Simex Picture: Tom Cotterill

IN PICTURES: World’s biggest disaster simulation exercise takes place in Portsmouth

0
Have your say

POLICE are appealing for a missing Gosport man.

Darren Darley was last seen on Monday morning in the Fryern Close area of Chandler’s Ford.

The 36-year-old is described as:

• White

• 6ft tall

• Bearded

• Stocky

• Short, light brown hair

• Tattoos on his arms

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are concerned for Darren’s welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

‘He was last seen wearing a brown jumper, dark blue jeans, and brown leather laced up shoes.

‘Darren is understood to have taken his car with him, which is described as a silver/grey Audi A4, with a registration number beginning MK51.

‘If you see Darren, or know where he is, please call police on 101, quoting 44180181342.

‘Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.’