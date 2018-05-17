Appeal for missing man from Gosport

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for a missing Gosport man.

Darren Darley was last seen on Monday morning in the Fryern Close area of Chandler’s Ford.

The 36-year-old is described as:

• White

• 6ft tall

• Bearded

• Stocky

• Short, light brown hair

• Tattoos on his arms

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are concerned for Darren’s welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

‘He was last seen wearing a brown jumper, dark blue jeans, and brown leather laced up shoes.

‘Darren is understood to have taken his car with him, which is described as a silver/grey Audi A4, with a registration number beginning MK51.

‘If you see Darren, or know where he is, please call police on 101, quoting 44180181342.

‘Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.’