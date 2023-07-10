Appeal for missing Portsmouth man Matthew Adams
An appeal has been launched to help find a Southsea man who has been missing since the early hours of this morning (July 10).
Police and the family are growing concerned for the welfare of Matthew Adams, aged 20, who was last heard from, via a video call, just after midnight. He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins, of slim build and with green eyes. He has ear piercings and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
If you’ve seen Matthew since he went missing, or think you might know where he is, call Hampshire Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 335 of July 10. In an emergency dial 999.