Appeal launched after teenage boy assaulted during Fareham robbery
At approximately 7:15pm on March 31, three teenagers were playing football in West Street when they were approached by three people they did not know. The group demanded the teenagers hand over their bag and a jacket, all of which were refused.
One of the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy, then became separated from his friends and was threatened and punched, before his jacket was stolen.
If you know the people pictured, please call police on 101 quoting 44240136170. You can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.