In the last week, Waterlooville police have had numerous reports of youths climbing on the roof of shops along with harassing several of the shop owners.

Officers say they are currently compiling a list of all the suspects and arranging visits to parents and schools, and plan to continue showing a presence in the area in the evenings.

In a Facebook post, Waterlooville police said: ‘Will you get a phone call about your child and need to attend police custody, hospital or worse?

Police on duty. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We would like to share an incident with you that happened recently while our colleagues in Fareham were on duty.

‘They attended an incident where an 11-year-old child was injured and required assistance from the air ambulance.

‘This was following the child being in a place they shouldn’t be and making a rather large error in judgement.

‘’Our appeal to you, as parents, is to ask your child the following questions before they go out: Where are they going? What are they doing? Who are they going with? What do they have on them? Do they know what to do in an emergency?

‘We know kids will always test the boundaries laid down but please take the time to explain why it’s important that you know the answers to the previous questions.