Armed dealer caught in Portsmouth with lethal zombie knife

AN ARMED teenager caught with a deadly zombie knife has been the latest county lines drug dealer jailed.

Out-of-town heroin peddler Jordan Whyte was spotted by police in a week of action targeting gangs exploiting youngsters as drug runners in Portsmouth.

The zombie knife Jordan Whyte was caught with in New Road

When officers searched him they uncovered a terrifying 17in zombie knife – that could have inflicted lethal wounds.

Hauled before a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court, 18-year-old Whyte admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine and heroin - and having the knife.

Whyte, of Rochester, Kent, was jailed for 28 months and now the knife will be destroyed.

His jailing is the latest in a long line of drug dealers caught by Portsmouth’s drug squad, led by Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan.

‘I am pleased that we have helped to remove Whyte and his “zombie” knife from the streets of Portsmouth,’ Det Chief Insp Heelan said.

‘Drugs-related harm remains a priority for us and our partners because we know county lines gangs cause significant harm by bringing violence to our city and criminally and sexually exploiting children and vulnerable adults.

‘I hope the residents of Portsmouth are reassured that we are continuing to target drug dealers, to prevent harm and to protect communities.’

Whyte was arrested in New Road, Portsmouth, on October 12 as part of a crackdown.

Officers were targeting drug networks who groom, bully and beat children into acting as drug runners.

Vulnerable drug addicts are also targeted by gangs with their homes used as a temporary base.

Portsmouth district commander Superintendent Maggie Blyth said: ‘Tackling county lines requires a cross-sector approach, not just a police response, so I am grateful to our partners, who work closely with us to tackle criminal and sexual exploitation in the city and to safeguard the vulnerable.

‘This sentencing is an example of the good results we’re achieving.’

Do your part to help police fight drugs gangs

POLICE have renewed their call for members of the public to help them catch dealers.

Officers in the drug-related harm team rely on information from people in the city as part of the intelligence they need to target dealers and gangs.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity is taking place nearby can call officers.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘If you have information about drug-dealing, call the police on 101, or in an emergency or if a crime is in progress call 999.’

And if anyone has suspicions about vulnerable people being exploited this can be reported to a helpline.

The spokeswoman added: ‘You can also contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’