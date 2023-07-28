Armed police, helicopter and dogs part of massive hunt for man in Hampshire forest
A force helicopter and police dogs were part of the large force effort that sprung into action yesterday evening at Ringwood Forest to find missing man David Cooper, 39. He was last seen at 6.05am on Wednesday, July 26, in Capstone Road, Bournemouth.
READ NOW: Bronington set for plum site
Dorset Police think David had been travelling in a white Ford Transit van, which was now found empty near Moors Valley, part of Ringwood Forest. Around 12 marked and unmarked police cars were present blocking the entrance to Ringwood Forest.
Horton Road in Ashley Heath was partially blocked as police combed the area while the helicopter scoured the area from up above.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Officers are searching in the area with support from DorSAR and Dorset Search Dogs in relation to missing David Cooper after his van was located near Moors Valley.”
David is described as five feet six inches tall and of medium build with short brown hair and brown stubble.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo top and white work trousers with black pockets on the back.
Anyone with information or knowledge as to David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230117211.