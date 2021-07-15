The armed response unit got into a flat near the shop New Look on West Street, Havant, after the alarm was sounded at 9.18am on Wednesday amid fears over public safety.

After entering the address officers seized a .177 air rifle and a flick knife before a man in his 60s was reprimanded.

West Street, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (120421-6521)

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called to a flat to a report of a man pointing a suspected firearm out of a window.

‘Armed officers attended based on this information and to ensure the safety of the public.

‘At the address, officers seized a .177 air rifle and a flick knife. These were disclaimed and have been removed by police for destruction.

‘A man in his 60s was dealt with by means of community resolution.’

A community resolution allows police to deal with some low-level offences without starting formal criminal proceedings and could include an apology, an offer of compensation or a promise not to do it again.

The supervisor at New Look said they were not aware of any incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron