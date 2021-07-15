Armed response unit storms flat in Havant after air rifle pointed out window onto busy street
ARMED police stormed an address where a man was pointing an air rifle out of the window onto a busy street below.
The armed response unit got into a flat near the shop New Look on West Street, Havant, after the alarm was sounded at 9.18am on Wednesday amid fears over public safety.
After entering the address officers seized a .177 air rifle and a flick knife before a man in his 60s was reprimanded.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called to a flat to a report of a man pointing a suspected firearm out of a window.
‘Armed officers attended based on this information and to ensure the safety of the public.
‘At the address, officers seized a .177 air rifle and a flick knife. These were disclaimed and have been removed by police for destruction.
‘A man in his 60s was dealt with by means of community resolution.’
A community resolution allows police to deal with some low-level offences without starting formal criminal proceedings and could include an apology, an offer of compensation or a promise not to do it again.
The supervisor at New Look said they were not aware of any incident.