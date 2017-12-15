Armed robbers threaten garage staff with handgun

Have your say

ARMED robbers threatened staff at a petrol station in Portsmouth with a handgun.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the raid at the Jet service station in Green Road, Southsea.

Three men, who were white, wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, entered the store.

One threatened a member of staff with what witnesses described as a black handgun.

The men then stole around £400 in cash from the tills and five pouches of tobacco before leaving on foot.

No-one was injured in the robbery, which happened at 5.45pm on December 10.

Detective Constable Ruth Cherry said: ‘Were you in the Green Road area of Southsea that night? Do you remember seeing men wearing dark clothing near the petrol station?

‘Did you see what happened? If so, we would like to speak to you as you may hold important information that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170479650.