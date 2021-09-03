Arrest as police seize 'biggest cannabis plants' from Lovedean garden
A MAN has been arrested after police seized ‘rather large cannabis plants’ from a garden in Lovedean.
Officers in Waterlooville said the seizure involved the ‘biggest’ plants the neighbourhood team has seen.
The plants were in a property’s garden in Yoells Lane, Lovedean, police said.
A 56-year-old man was arrested during the raid yesterday.
Read More
Posting on social media, police said: ‘Yesterday the Waterlooville Neighbourhoods Team removed some rather large cannabis plants from a garden in Waterlooville.
‘Probably some of the biggest we have seen! The occupant was arrested!!’
a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We carried out a warrant at an address on Yoells Lane in Lovedean after a member of the public reported seeing cannabis plants growing in a garden.
‘Five plants were subsequently seized.
‘A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including cultivating cannabis. He has been released without charge, but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’