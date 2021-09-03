Arrest as police seize 'biggest cannabis plants' from Lovedean garden

A MAN has been arrested after police seized ‘rather large cannabis plants’ from a garden in Lovedean.

By Ben Fishwick
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:31 pm

Officers in Waterlooville said the seizure involved the ‘biggest’ plants the neighbourhood team has seen.

The plants were in a property’s garden in Yoells Lane, Lovedean, police said.

A 56-year-old man was arrested during the raid yesterday.

Police seized these cannabis plants from a garden in Waterlooville on September 2, 2021. Picture: Waterlooville police

Posting on social media, police said: ‘Yesterday the Waterlooville Neighbourhoods Team removed some rather large cannabis plants from a garden in Waterlooville.

‘Probably some of the biggest we have seen! The occupant was arrested!!’

a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We carried out a warrant at an address on Yoells Lane in Lovedean after a member of the public reported seeing cannabis plants growing in a garden.

‘Five plants were subsequently seized.

‘A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including cultivating cannabis. He has been released without charge, but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’

