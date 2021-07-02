Arrests as Fareham pensioner, in her 90s, scammed out of £580 in tree surgery fraud

On Thursday, July 1, a woman in her 90s had a man knock on her door in Old Turnpike, Fareham, telling her that she needed work done at her home.

Tree surgery work was carried out and the woman parted with £80 cash – but also with her bank card.

Police are investigating the incident

Withdrawals were subsequently made from her account to the tune of £500.

Later that afternoon, officers stopped a Ford Transit van on Newgate Lane and seized cash from inside.

A 32-year-old man from Fareham, a 26-year-old man from Totton and a 21-year-old man from West Sussex were all arrested on suspicion of theft.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘They have been bailed until July 29 while further enquiries are conducted.

‘We would encourage residents to discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader, not agree to any work or sign anything on the spot, and keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family.’

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210258689.

