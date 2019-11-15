Arson probe launched after late-night fire at Portsmouth home

Have your say

AN ARSON probe has been launched after a fire at a Portsmouth house.

Crews from Cosham and Portchester were called to a blaze at an end-of-terrace property in Tunstall Road, Paulsgrove, at 11pm yesterday.

Tunstall Road, Paulsgrove. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said the property’s front door was damaged in the fire, which was put out by a resident.

Its cause is being treated as ‘doubtful’.

READ MORE: Woman attacked by man who tried to rob her in Portsmouth

The spokesman said: ‘[It is] currently under joint investigation with our arson task force and Hampshire police.

‘There were no injuries. The owners of the property were checked out on the scene and we used one hosereel to dampen the area down.

'We also used positive pressure ventilation to remove smoke.'

READ MORE: Jewellery worth £50,000 stolen from Park Gate home

It is understood police stayed to guard the property after fire crews left the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called just after 11pm last night to reports of a fire at a property in Tunstall Road, Portsmouth.

‘The front door was damaged. Enquiries are ongoing.’