The attack took place on Monday between 9.14pm and 9.37pm.

A man entered the car park at Alton police station before he was seen throwing an object towards a marked police car, which then burst into flames.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire.

A police investigation has been launched

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The police car was burnt out. No-one was injured.’

A 35-year-old man from Alton has since been arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation. Police are now keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may help with the investigation.

In particularly, they are looking for people who were in the following areas in Alton, between 8.20pm and 10.30pm on Valentine’s Day:

:: Butts Road

:: High Street

:: Paper Mill Lane

:: Mill Lane

:: Drayman’s Way

:: Turk Street

:: Lower Turk Street

:: Ashdell Road

A spokesman for the force added: ‘Did you see anyone carrying a petrol can? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have some dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting 44220063354.’

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

