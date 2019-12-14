Autistic girl attacked by gang who stole her backpack and phone in Hampshire

Have your say

AN AUTISTIC teenage girl has her backpack and phone stolen after being assaulted.

The victim was attacked between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, December 7 in Hoglands Park, Southampton, near the skatepark.

The girl was injured in the attack

Two to three females approached the girl, who was with a small group of friends.

The females then assaulted the girl, who has autism, causing injuries to her head, arms and legs, and stole her black backpack, which had a number of badges on it and her Samsung S6 Etch mobile phone inside.

Since then, officers have been carrying out enquiries but we are now turning to the public to assist them.

One of the females who took the bag was wearing a pink coat.

Did you see anyone wearing a pink coat in the area of Hoglands Park on Monday night?

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who can assist their investigations.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190444128. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.