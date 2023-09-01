Drunk Ben Bradwell, 27, was angered after claiming people were “nasty and horrible” to him in the Village Home pub, Village Road, on August 6 last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Bradwell, of Anglesey Road, Gosport, was removed from the pub after offending staff and customers. Despite agreeing to leave Bradwell started bombarding the place with phone calls before returning around midnight.

Bradwell then attempted to burn down the Village Home after concocting a Molotov cocktail - a hand-thrown bottle with tissue he set fire to. “He set the tissue alight and smashed it up the steps of the pub and it immediately extinguished,” prosecutor Leigh Hart said.

“The defendant tried to light it again before leaving. At 5.30am he told his care worker what he had done and said next time he would use petrol.”

Bradwell was arrested by police and blamed people in the pub for his actions. “He said people were being nasty and horrible to him and he ended up doing something he shouldn’t have done and didn’t intend to harm anyone,” Ms Hart said.

The pub landlord Andrew Roberts, in a statement read to the court, said: “The actions have caused a significant impact on our lives. We never know if he is going to return for another go.

“He clearly has something against me or the pub and I don’t think we can move on with our lives until this is concluded.”

Bradwell, of previous good character, admitted arson after acting on “impulse”. Daniel Reilly, defending, said the defendant was diagnosed as having autism and aspergers and is a resident at a special unit due to his “mental health impairment”.

He added: “These proceedings have weighed heavily on him and he says it has been a ‘living hell’ and he’s been struggling to cope.”

Judge William Ashworth said the offending responsibility was “substantially reduced by mental difficulties” before adding to Bradwell: “Your behaviour was so serious it was a crime and frightened people.”