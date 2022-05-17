Brian Mitchell, 46, of no fixed address, came clean over the burglary at the Pauper to King barber shop on Forton Road, Gosport, after being charged with the offence on Sunday.

Mitchell broke into the traditional men’s shop and stole a mobile phone, cash, laptop and hairdressing equipment overnight on May 11-12

Bobby Jenkins, Michael Baker (middle) and Ashley Caisley at Pauper to King barber shop in Forton Road Gosport

Police said the total value of the theft was around £2,500.

Mitchell was remanded before appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court remanded him in custody. He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.

Owner of the award-winning barbers, Michael Baker, said of the capture and admission of guilt by Mitchell: ‘It’s great news.’

Mr Baker added: ‘The shop has CCTV in every place. The pictures of the individual were very clear.’

The shop won the Hampshire Salon Awards after taking home the Start-up Business of the Year award at the The News’ 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

Mr Baker took home Barber of the Year and apprentice Chris Brereton won Apprentice of the Year - the first time a barber has won the award.

At the time, Mr Baker thanked their loyal client base for helping them take home the amount of awards they had.