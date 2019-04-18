A BADGER cub has been found dead in a Hampshire park with ‘significant blunt trauma force’ injuries to its head.

Police have launched an appeal after the animal was discovered in Calthorpe Park in Fleet, near Church Crookham on Monday.

Hampshire police have asked for anyone with information on the badger cub's death to come forward

An officer said the animal was hit so hard its teeth had been knocked out.

PC Vincent Lane said: ‘A dead badger cub has been located on Calthorpe Park in Church Crookham with what appears to be significant blunt force trauma injuries to its head, knocking its teeth out.

‘If anyone has any information on this please call me on 101 quoting incident number 768 of 15/04/19.’