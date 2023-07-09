Police are hunting the clean shaven pervert, aged in his 40s, who followed the woman along Yew Tree Drive between 1.55pm and 2.15pm on Thursday July 6 before launching his sex attack - with the predator scared off by people passing by.

READ NOW: Husband stabs wife

A police spokesman said: ‘A woman in her 30s was walking along Yew Tree Drive when she was approached by an unknown man who made sexual comments to her. The woman continued walking on to Botley Road, when the man grabbed her from behind.

Police. Pic PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Two members of the public witnessed this and came to her aid, so the man ran from the scene.’

The unknown man is described as white with a medium build about 5ft 6in tall who was wearing a blue suit and chequered waistcoat

‘We would like to speak to the two people who intervened, a man and a woman, as potential witnesses to this incident,’ the spokesman added.

‘If you were in the area at the time, or have any information such as dash cam or CCTV footage that could be relevant to our investigation, please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.