The illuminated duo walked over to a man talking to three females on the High Street, Eastleigh, when one of them smashed the victim in the face before they strolled off.

The brazen attack happened at around 4.20pm on Friday September 23 and has prompted police to issue a CCTV picture of the men.

Police appeal

A police spokesman said of the incident: ‘One of the men punched the victim in the face. Both men then walked off.

‘The victim sustained a broken jaw during the incident.

‘Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to the two men in this CCTV image.’

The first man is described as white, early-mid 20s, medium build with short dark hair. He was seen bare chested, wearing a high-vis jacket and carrying a black rucksack with a red stripe down the middle.

The second man is described as white, early-mid 20s, medium build, approximately 6ft tall with dark medium-length hair. He was also seen wearing a high-vis jacket with a grey polo underneath.

‘Do you know or recognise them? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident?’ police added.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 44220388076.