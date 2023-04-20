Barefoot man seen walking on northbound M275 in Portsmouth - and is almost hit by drivers
A barefoot man was spotted walking along the M275 this afternoon.
A driver reported seeing the man walking on the northbound carriageway at about 3pm, and said she almost hit him as he was in the middle of the road.
She said he appeared to be barefoot and was waving his arms – and that there was no obvious car nearby that he may have got out of.
A police spokesman said that the incident had been reported to them.
He said: ‘We were called at 3.14pm to a report of a man walking alongside the M275 northbound carriageway. Officers attended the scene but the person was not located.’