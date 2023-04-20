A driver reported seeing the man walking on the northbound carriageway at about 3pm, and said she almost hit him as he was in the middle of the road.

She said he appeared to be barefoot and was waving his arms – and that there was no obvious car nearby that he may have got out of.

A barefoot man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound carriageway of the M275 in Portsmouth today Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-18)

A police spokesman said that the incident had been reported to them.