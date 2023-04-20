News you can trust since 1877
Barefoot man seen walking on northbound M275 in Portsmouth - and is almost hit by drivers

A barefoot man was spotted walking along the M275 this afternoon.

By Tom Morton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

A driver reported seeing the man walking on the northbound carriageway at about 3pm, and said she almost hit him as he was in the middle of the road.

She said he appeared to be barefoot and was waving his arms – and that there was no obvious car nearby that he may have got out of.

A barefoot man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound carriageway of the M275 in Portsmouth today Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-18)A barefoot man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound carriageway of the M275 in Portsmouth today Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-18)
A barefoot man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound carriageway of the M275 in Portsmouth today Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-18)
A police spokesman said that the incident had been reported to them.

He said: ‘We were called at 3.14pm to a report of a man walking alongside the M275 northbound carriageway. Officers attended the scene but the person was not located.’