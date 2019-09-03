Have your say

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Basingstoke have made eight arrests.

A murder probe was launched over the weekend after police were called to a disturbance at an address in Shooters Way at 10.44pm on Saturday.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

On arrival, officers found a man who had suffered stab wounds. Ambulance crews were in attendance and he was taken to hospital where he died.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the fatal stabbing including the following people:

- A 36-year-old woman Basingstoke arrested on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention for 36 hours has been granted in relation to this person.

- A 16-year-old boy from Croydon arrested on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention for 36 hours has been granted in relation to this person.

- An 18-year-old man from London arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

- A 28-year-old man from Essex arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

- A 23-year-old woman from Basingstoke arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.

- A 30-year-old man from Surrey, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody at this time.

Two 29-year-old men from Basingstoke arrested over the weekend have been released with no further action.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe said: ‘I would like to reassure the local community that our officers will be conducting further patrols in the area in the wake of this incident.

‘They will be supported by the Community Safety Patrol Officers from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

‘If you see our officers out and about and you have any concerns or information, please do not hesitate to approach them.’

Officers are also investigating a second incident that could potentially be related.

At 10.53pm the same night, the Ambulance Service reported they had been called to a man with stab wounds in nearby Normanton Road, Basingstoke.

He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Police say that they believe both incidents were targeted.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote Operation Carr, or you can report online using the following link here.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.