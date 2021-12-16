Construction worker Matthew Peachey, 28, of North Street, Bedhampton, was found guilty of assault by beating at an address in Portsmouth on March 17 this year.

Portsmouth magistrates convicted him of criminal damage after hearing he also threw bricks damaging paving slabs on a driveway, and damaged a mirror and window.

The woman, who The News is not naming, suffered pain in her lower back, bruising on her right thigh and a cut on her right lower leg in the incident.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

District judge Richard Hawgood magistrates who heard the trial did not find it proven that Peachey had dragged her.

‘I’m not going to send you to prison,’ he told Peachey.

But he added: ‘This was, even on the basis found by the court at the trial, a nasty case that crossed the custody threshold.

‘An injury was sustained. It was a very unpleasant incident at somebody else’s home.

‘I’m avoiding sending you to custody by imposing a community order.’

Peachey was handed a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £932.50 compensation in total – covering the mirror, paving slabs, window seal and £100 to the victim.

He was cleared by magistrates of assault by beating in relation his partner’s mother.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim, going to her work or her home.

Asked by the judge when the couple’s relationship ended, Peachey said: ‘It was on the day.’

He had denied assault, and said the damage was reckless.

