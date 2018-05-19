Benefit fraud pensioner is spared prison by judge

A SOUTHSEA pensioner who fleeced the taxpayer out of more than £10,000 after committing benefit fraud for more than a decade has been spared jail.

Bernard Lee, 71, admitted three charges of making a false statement to obtain benefits with him pocketing cash he was not entitled to from council tax, pension credit and housing benefit.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Lee had claimed for pension credits since 2006, despite having two occupational pensions.

He also claimed for housing benefit in the same year before receiving money for council tax from 2010.

In total Lee, of previous good character, defrauded Portsmouth City Council out of £10,786.70 in overpayments he received during the period before he was caught, prosecutor Lucy Conroy said.

‘His first pension started before he made his first claim so it appears the fraud began at this time,’ Mrs Conroy said.

‘He has since made repayments of over £3,000 with more than £7,000 remaining.’

Judge Robert Hill sentenced Lee to three months in prison but suspended the term for one year.

He said: ‘You were dishonestly claiming benefit for what you were not entitled to and you failed to disclose your pensions.

‘You said you were only aware of making a false claim when it was pointed out to you.

‘This was serious because it went on for a number of years, though the earnings were quite modest.

‘You have started to pay some of it back afer being caught, but there remains money which is still outstanding.’