Benefit fraudster who had '£100,000 in the bank' is spared jail

A BENEFIT fraudster has been spared jail after wrongly claiming for help for more than three years.

Sumaiya Hussain, 56, of Wingfield Street, Buckland, admitted failing to promptly tell Portsmouth City Council about her circumstances changing in relation to her housing beneft and employment and support allowance claims.

Court news

Portsmouth magistrates imposed an 18-week jail term suspended for 12 months.

Hussain must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The crimes ran between July 2104 and Decemebr 2017.

Hussain had around £100,000 in the bank which had been spent.